Colorado State Patrol said the driver of this vehicle crashed into and killed a pedestrian then left the scene. (Credit: Colorado State Patrol)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — On Monday night, the Commerce City Council approved the placement of speed bumps around all schools.

The decision comes on the heels of last week’s fatal hit-and-run of a 16-year-old near a school.

That specific intersection is technically in Adams County, but ahead of Monday’s meeting, the city said they are looking to improve traffic safety and are also working with Adams County to prevent future incidents.

“This will actually be mid-block,” Commerce City Mayor Benjamin Huseman told reporters. “It will help to slow vehicles down. Also, provide another, safer means for their kids and their families to be able to cross the street, to and from school.”

Huseman says the speed bumps will be approximately 8-10 feet long and should be in place by the fall.

Meantime, at 76th Avenue and Leyden Street, the makeshift memorial for Kara Kincaid continues to grow.

Monday afternoon, Kincaid’s Mother, along with other family members, stopped by the site. She said she has come by every day, since the tragedy.

Authorities continue to search for the red Dodge Magnum which they said was driven by the hit-and-run suspect.