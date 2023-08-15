Two thieves made away with $13,000 worth of comics in an overnight break in at Time Warp Comics in Boulder. (Courtesy: Time Warp Comics)

DENVER (KDVR) — A locally-owned comic book shop in Boulder is still recovering after it was robbed twice in one night last month.

Surveillance video recorded before dawn on July 28 caught the thieves on camera.

The first suspect shattered the front door of Time Warp Comics with a hammer, loaded over $14,000 worth of comics from a glass case into a duffel bag and took off in a white vehicle, according to the Boulder Police Department.

It wasn’t long before a second thief saw the broken door and helped themselves to more than $250 in cash from the register.

“The first guy had definitely cased the store beforehand and knew exactly where the valuable comics were,” owner Wayne Winsett told FOX31. “We have a really good alarm system that’s very loud and bright, so I’m pretty surprised that they got in and out that quick without getting caught, but they definitely knew what they were doing.”

BPD asked the public for help finding the suspect earlier this month. On Monday, police confirmed that an arrest was made on Aug. 11 but could not say how many people were arrested as the investigation is still ongoing.

A fundraiser was set up by some of Winsett’s friends to help the shop get back on its feet.

According to the GoFundMe page, some of the books were recovered when the suspect was caught, but the store is struggling to cover the damages.

The money raised will go toward an upgraded security system and a new and stronger door, according to the GoFundMe page.