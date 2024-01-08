DENVER (KDVR) — Famous funnyman Jim Gaffigan is scheduled to appear in Denver for a record-setting eight shows in a row at the Paramount Theatre, but with tickets already sold out, the only way to join now is to convince someone else to sell their ticket.

All eight of his shows, scheduled from Tuesday, Jan. 9 through Sunday, Jan. 14, have sold out. The shows are the first on his 2024 “Barely Alive Tour,” which has shows scheduled through May 2 across the U.S.

“I am so thrilled by the number of shows I’ll be doing in Denver,” Gaffigan said ahead of the first show in a press release. “It has always been one of the greatest cities for comedy.”

This is a first for the Paramount Theatre, which is located at 1621 Glenarm Place, according to Brent Fedrizzi, co-president and COO of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains.

“We are looking forward to Jim Gaffigan taking over Denver next week at Paramount Theatre,” Fedrizzi said in a release. “Never has a comedian sold out eight performances at any venue in Denver! This is an amazing accomplishment, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate with Mr. Gaffigan.”

Audience members will be able to purchase a special event poster created by Barry Blankenship for fans.

This poster will be available for sale at the eight shows Jim Gaffigan is performing Jan. 9-14 at the Paramount Theatre in Denver. (Image courtesy Jim Gaffigan, R&CPMK)

The sentiments were echoed by Jennifer Persyn, executive director of Venue Marketing and Publicity for Kroenke Sports and Entertainment.

“(W)hile Paramount Theatre has presented long runs of shows in its storied 93-year history, recent records show this number of concurrent, sold-out performances by one comedian is unprecedented,” Persyn said in a release. “Congratulations to Jim Gaffigan on his unrivaled success. He is truly a fan favorite in Denver, and we are excited to be the chosen venue for this historic run.”

Gaffigan is a seven-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer and producer, as well as a two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy-winning tour performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist.

His newest shows largely surround his observations of life through his “unique brand” of comedy. Gaffigan released his 10th comedy special, Dark Pale, in July 2023 on Amazon Prime Video. His 9th special, Comedy Monster, premiered in 2021 on Netflix.