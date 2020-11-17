Columbine Memorial donation box stolen

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The donation box at the Columbine Memorial was stolen between Friday after 2:30 p.m. and Sunday around 12:30 p.m., according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The metal donation box was attached to a post, and the person (or people) who stole it took the post out of the ground. There are no cameras in the area.

JCSO says the last collection was last month. Officials are not sure how much money could have been in there, but the estimated cost of replacement is about $1,000 making it a misdemeanor theft.

JCSO is asking anyone who saw anything to call (303) 271-5612.