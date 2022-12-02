LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Earlier this week, FOX31 told you about Highlands Ranch native Ethan Horvath, the backup goalie for the U.S. men’s national soccer team, currently competing in the World Cup.

But there are also stories about his father, Peter Horvath, from those who worked alongside him.

Peter is a former high school All-American and hall-of-fame school soccer coach in Colorado. He and his son have become household names, especially at Columbine High School.

‘Great soccer players’ under Coach Horvath

As soon as you walk through the doors of Columbine, you notice the lasting legacy of the name Horvath almost immediately. Among men’s and women’s soccer trophies and plaques, almost every one of them is inscribed with the Horvath name.

“Peter and I taught in PE for probably over 20 years,” Andy Lowry said.

Lowry is the head football coach at Columbine. He and Horvath shared an office and a passion for athletics here.

“He has some great soccer players that came through here,” Lowry said, including son Ethan Horvath.

The younger Horvath technically didn’t even attend Columbine, but he ran the halls as a kid while his dad coached. That same kid is now a backup goalie on the US men’s national team.

“Pete and his wife sacrificed quite a bite for Ethan to compete at the national level,” Scott Christy said.

Christy is the principal at Columbine. He said that although neither Horvath attended high school there, the school’s soccer story cannot be written without a Columbine chapter, especially for Coach Horvath.

“He was here during our darkest days and was here during the recovery,” he continued.

A day in 1999, which forever changed a generation, the Columbine school massacre, when 13 people were killed.

“Soccer played a big part in that. His girls’ team made the state championship game just days after the tragedy,” Christy said.

Both Horvaths attended Arapahoe High School. FOX31 reached out to the district ahead of this story but has not heard back.