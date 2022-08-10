CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Hundreds came together in Castle Rock Wednesday to remember the lives of two teens killed in a crash over the weekend.

Colton Bellamy and Audrey Todd passed away after their truck was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver shortly before midnight Friday. They were set to start their senior year this week at Castle View High School. Two other teens with them in the truck were hurt but survived.

Hundreds of classmates, friends and families in the community came together to light candles and honor Bellamy and Todd on Wednesday night. Teens embraced as they broke out in tears hearing messages from Todd’s best friend, Ava.

“You guys have no idea how much it means to all of Audrey and Colton’s friends and family to see how many people love them,” Ava said.

Ava also shared a message from Maddie, one of the 17-year-old survivors.

“She said, ‘Don’t take things for granted, especially life. Love those close to you,’” Ava relayed, continuing Maddie’s message, “Audrey and Colton will never be forgotten. I am living my life for them.”

Friends shared stories about Bellamy’s charisma and humor, calling him a gentle giant. Many spoke about how Todd could light up a room with just her smile, saying her kindness was infectious.

Community working to help families, survivors

The nonprofit Dads Of Castle Rock Community Outreach hopes to ease the financial burden for all four families impacted. As of Thursday evening, they raised $40,000 and hope to raise much more to give to all four families next week.

In addition to online donations, the nonprofit is hosting a pancake and sausage breakfast Sunday, Aug. 14, from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Castle View High School’s back parking lot. You can find direct donation options to the nonprofit for these families here.

Loved ones have also created multiple GoFundMe pages for the different victims: