DENVER (KDVR) — Large cumulonimbus clouds filled the sky on Monday night ahead of record-setting heat and the first 100 degree day.

We received several photos from viewers of the sunset and clouds.

Credit: Will Cornelsen

Video and picture taken in Leadville colorado

Western Nebraska Sunset June 14th. Gering NE

Credit: Mark Payne

View of sunset tonight over Ten Mile Range from Copper Mt

Huge cloud over Summit County this evening.

This cloud was seen from the Wildridge residential area of Avon Colorado toward the southeast toward Minturn and Mount of the Holy Cross.

Huge cloud over Summit County this evening.

Quincy and Wadsworth Walmart sunset

Looking from Aspen towards Vail

Snowmass, CO 6/14/21 View of top of continental divide

Snowmass, CO 6/14/21 View of top of continental divide