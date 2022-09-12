DENVER (KDVR) — Signs of fall are starting to pop up across the state. Some leaves are transforming from shades of green to vibrant yellows and oranges.

As the summer fades into fall, many people will start planning leaf-peeping trips.

When will fall colors peak?

Here is a look at when the Pinpoint Weather Team said they expect fall colors to peak:

Sept. 15-30: Rocky Mountain National Park, Steamboat Springs, Flat Tops

Sept. 17-Oct. 1: Vail, Summit County, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa

Sept. 19-Oct. 3: Northern San Juan Mountains, Southern San Juan Mountains, Sangre De Cristo Mountains

October: Denver

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said peak color normally happens during the last two weeks of September, with the latest changeover happening in the southern mountains.

Where can I go to see the leaves?

Here are 25 great places to see the foliage this fall:

Photo gallery of fall colors

Here is a look at some of the magnificent fall colors across our state:

Autumn Sunrise in the San Juan Mountain Range (getty images)

A bull moose standing in willow bushes in Colorado (Getty Images)

Colorado’s iconic Maroon Bells at autumn (Getty Images)

Crystal Reservoir in the fall with Pikes Peak in the background (Getty Images)

Aspen forest in autumn with fall colors of gold, yellow, blue, white, yellow in San Juan NAtional Forest outside of Ouray and Silverton on the Million Dollar Highway. (Getty Images)

Winding mountain road and autumn landscape with vibrant fall colors near Gunnison, Colorado. (Getty Images)

Abandon Crystal Mill in Colorado mountain in falls, Crystal, CO (Getty Images)

Road-Rocky Mountain road in the fall-Near Aspen Colorado (Getty Images)

Autumn views near Telluride Colorado Scenic Highway 145 Rocky Mountains (Getty Images)

A golden aspen grove in the Maroon Bells area of Colorado (Getty Images)

Street in Aspen town at autumn, Colorado (Getty Images)

Maroon Bells, Aspen, Colorado during the aspen leaves changing colors for the fall. (Getty Images)

A gondola at Telluride Mountain in Colorado during fall colors (Getty Images)

Aspen trees in the Fall along Shrine Pass Road near Vail, Colorado. (Getty Images)

Golden Autumn Aspen on Last Dollar Road near Telluride Colorado (Getty Images)

San Juan Mountains in the Background in Autumn on a cloudy day (Getty Images)

Fall colors near Dillon (Dara Bitler)

Fall colors near Dillon (Dara Bitler)

Fall colors near Dillon (Dara Bitler)

Fall colors near Dillon (Dara Bitler)

Foliage forecast

Tomer said the quality of the color will be vibrant this fall thanks to the monsoon moisture we have received over the summer.

The first day of fall is Sept. 22.

