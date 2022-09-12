DENVER (KDVR) — Signs of fall are starting to pop up across the state. Some leaves are transforming from shades of green to vibrant yellows and oranges.
As the summer fades into fall, many people will start planning leaf-peeping trips.
When will fall colors peak?
Here is a look at when the Pinpoint Weather Team said they expect fall colors to peak:
- Sept. 15-30: Rocky Mountain National Park, Steamboat Springs, Flat Tops
- Sept. 17-Oct. 1: Vail, Summit County, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa
- Sept. 19-Oct. 3: Northern San Juan Mountains, Southern San Juan Mountains, Sangre De Cristo Mountains
- October: Denver
Meteorologist Chris Tomer said peak color normally happens during the last two weeks of September, with the latest changeover happening in the southern mountains.
Where can I go to see the leaves?
Here are 25 great places to see the foliage this fall:
- Guanella Pass
- Peak to Peak Highway
- Rocky Mountain National Park
- Winter Park
- Kenosha Pass
- Squaw Pass
- Herman Gulch
- Dillon Reservoir
- Golden Gate Canyon State Park
- Lariat Loop Scenic Byway
- La Veta Pass
- Vail
- Tennessee Pass
- Breckenridge
- Hoosier Pass
- Fairplay
- Grand Lake
- Steamboat Springs
- Rabbit Ears Pass
- Buena Vista
- Aspen
- Independence Pass
- Monarch Pass
- Grand Mesa
- Maroon Bells
Photo gallery of fall colors
Here is a look at some of the magnificent fall colors across our state:
Foliage forecast
Tomer said the quality of the color will be vibrant this fall thanks to the monsoon moisture we have received over the summer.
The first day of fall is Sept. 22.
Be sure to bookmark these tools to keep them handy for whenever you might need them:
Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.