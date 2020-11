DENVER (KDVR) — The sunrise Tuesday morning was a great example of why many call Colorado “Colorful Colorado”.

The sky was painted in a vast array of color. We received numerous pictures of the sunrise.

We would love to see your photos! You can upload them to this gallery by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button below this story. We will share as many as we can on TV and social media.

Riley Behling Watkins, CO

From the McElroy’s so beautiful

Jamie Rogers (@captaincoloradophotography), fiery sunrise over downtown Denver this morning (11/17/20)

Marianne Purcell. Photo was taken at Riverdale Regional Park in Adams County. Beautiful sunrise