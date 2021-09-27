Colorful Colorado: Golden hues paint leaves in the mountains

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — If you’re planning to go leaf-peeping in Colorado, there is only a short window of opportunity left.

Fall colors will peak over the next two weeks.

Many people traveled to the mountains over the weekend to check out the changing foliage. We have created this gallery of photos from this year:

Credit: Dara Strathman Boreas Pass

Credit: Dara Strathman

Credit: Dara Strathman

Credit: Dara Strathman

Credit: Dara Strathman

Credit: Dara Strathman

Credit: Dara Strathman

My husband and I went for an early morning drive and captured the beauty of the fall colors and overnight snow. In one of the pictures you can see the burn scar. Credit: Peggy Wrabetz

My husband and I went for an early morning drive and captured the beauty of the fall colors and overnight snow. In one of the pictures you can see the burn scar. Credit: Peggy Wrabetz

Guanella Pass. Credit: Carlos Gutierrez

Dillon Lake Credit: Dara Strathman

Took these near Divide on Sunday. Credit: Tonia Smith

Took these near Divide on Sunday. Credit: Tonia Smith

Took these near Divide on Sunday. Credit: Tonia Smith

Took these near Divide on Sunday. Credit: Tonia Smith

We would love to share your photos to our gallery! To upload them, click the “Submit Your Photo” button below.

If you’re looking for other fall activities, we have created a complete fall guide.