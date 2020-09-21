Colorful Colorado: Fall foliage pops up across state; see photos

DENVER (KDVR) — Fall color started popping up across Colorado over the weekend, days before the official first day of fall.

But don’t get caught off guard: the foliage might not last long this year due to extreme drought.

Expect to see patches where trees turn very early then drop leaves early. But, the majority of mountain zones will reach peak color during the times listed on our map.

Overall, the majority of mountain zones are running about a week early. This is especially true in the Southern Mountains where extreme drought has been in place since April. Trees are stressed.

Lower elevations including Denver can expect peak color in October.

We would love to see your fall pictures. Click the “submit your photo” button at the bottom of the page. We will share as many as we can on TV.

Mary Moore Ice Lake Basin Trail The transition to fall in the San Juan’s maryrmoore.co@gmail.com insta: mmoore_dirtyboots Thank you for your consideration!

Ken Weber Rest Stop on Vail Pass Saturday, September 19, 2020

Karin Leonard, Guanella Pass, 9/20/2020.

We were wowed by the oranges and golds on Loveland Pass today!

If you are looking for somewhere to check out fall colors this season, here is a list we put together:

Within 1 hour of Denver:

Guanella Pass

Peak to Peak Highway

Rocky Mountain National Park

Winter Park

Kenosha Pass

Within 2 hours of Denver:

Vail

Tennessee Pass

Breckenridge

Hoosier Pass

Fairplay

Grand Lake

Within 3-4 hours of Denver:

Steamboat

Rabbit Ears Pass

Buena Vista

Aspen

Independence Pass

Monarch Pass

Grand Mesa