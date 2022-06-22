AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Families lined up in the parking lot at Children’s Hospital Colorado to get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19 at one of the state’s mobile vaccination clinics.

Families registered online and vaccination shots were given inside a bus or under a tent.

Starting Wednesday, children as young as 6 months old will be able to receive a vaccination.

“We are super excited,” Melissa Bongirno, who brought her 18-month-old Stella, said. “It’s just been a scary couple of years.”

The Immunization Branch Chief for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Heather Roth said that there is an ample supply of the vaccine.

Additionally, Roth wants parents to know that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been rigorously tested, and the doses are smaller.

You can make your COVID-19 Vaccination and Monoclonal Antibody Clinic appointment on their sign-up page.