Colorado’s vaccine bill heads to Governor’s desk

DENVER (KDVR) — On Saturday, the Colorado House said they adopted final amendments to SB-163, a bill designed to get more children fully vaccinated by the time they start kindergarten.

The bill will now be sent to the Governor’s desk.

Those in support of SB-163 say the bill was created to encourage those who do not vaccinate, but who have no objections to vaccinations, to immunize their children.

Additionally, this bill will require parents who choose not to vaccinate their children to present a standardized exemption form signed by an immunization provider. The parent could also submit a confirmation form that they took a short online class about vaccinations before they send their children to school.

The vaccine bill would also require all immunizing health care providers to use the state’s Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) data system.

Protesters gathered on the steps of the State Capitol building last Sunday to protest this bill.