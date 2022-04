COLORADO SPRINGS — Looking for the perfect baby name? Here are the top 10 most popular baby names in Colorado for 2022, courtesy of Names.org.

Top 10 most popular boy names in Colorado

Liam Oliver Noah Henry Theodore Jack William James Elijah Jackson

Top 10 most popular girl names in Colorado

Olivia Charlotte Emma Sophia Amelia Ava Evelyn Harper Isabella Luna

