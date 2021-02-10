Colorado’s snowpack increases 10%; how close to ‘average’ is the state?

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s no surprise that Colorado has been falling behind in moisture the last several months. In January, Colorado’s snowpack fell to around 70 percent below average and some of the local ski areas have seen less snowfall to start the season compared to the last several years.

The first week of Feb. finally brought substantial and much needed snow to the mountains. By Saturday, Feb. 6, some of Colorado’s local ski resorts picked up over a foot of snow in just 24 hours. With most of Colorado under extreme to exceptional drought conditions, any moisture is a welcome sight.

The last two weeks have brought several round of snow to the mountains finally giving them the boost that they need to get closer to the average snowpack for this time of year.

The current snowpack in the state is at 85 percent of average. On Feb. 2, the snowpack was down at 75 percent. The weekend storm helped to increase Colorado’s snowpack by 10 percent.

Despite the big increase in snowpack over the last week, the state is still 15 percent behind average. The good news is, more snow showers are expected Tuesday evening into Tuesday and then again Thursday through Sunday.

New accumulations of up to 1 to 2 feet are possible in some areas by the end of the week. This will help to continue the increase of snowpack.