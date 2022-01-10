Colorado’s snowpack exceeds average, boosting accumulation at ski areas

DENVER (KDVR) — In recent weeks Colorado’s mountains have seen several big snowstorms. This helped boost the statewide snowpack and helped the first ski area of the season hit the 200-inch mark for season total accumulation.

Colorado’s current snowpack is at 129% of the average. The river basin with the highest snowpack in the state right now is the Gunnison River Basin. That basin is at 160% of the average snowpack.

Southeastern Colorado where the Arkansas River Valley is has a snowpack of only 72% of the average. That area has been missed by several of the latest snow systems.

The line graph below is from the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service. The graph shows the current 2021 to 2022 winter season snowpack, snow water equivalent, in the black line with the median snowpack line in green.

For most of November and December, this season’s snowpack was well below average. In the last two weeks, this season finally moved above the average.

The recent snowfall has been a blessing for Colorado’s ski resorts with Wolf Creek being the first ski area this year to break the 200-inch mark. Wolf Creek has seen 217 inches of snow so far this season.

Silverton and Winter Park are about 60 inches behind Wolf Creek in second and third place, but they both have seen a good amount of snowfall for this point in the season.

The mountains have a chance to see more snow showers this Friday.