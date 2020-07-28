Colorado’s sex offender management board gets failing grade

DENVER (KDVR) — An audit by the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) finds the 25-member Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) is failing its required obligations.

SOMB, supported by the Department of Public Safety, is failing to provide evidence-based standards for four areas concerning Colorado’s 24,000 registered sex offenders:

Evaluation

Identification

Treatment

Management

Monitoring

The OSA found additional areas of concern; conflict of interest management, verification of service provider applicants, and lack of action on complaints against providers.

Six recommendations to improve SOMB provider oversight, transparency and accountability were included in the OSA audit report.