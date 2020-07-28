Colorado’s sex offender management board gets failing grade

Local

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — An audit by the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) finds the 25-member Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) is failing its required obligations.

SOMB, supported by the Department of Public Safety, is failing to provide evidence-based standards for four areas concerning Colorado’s 24,000 registered sex offenders:

  • Evaluation
  • Identification
  • Treatment
  • Management
  • Monitoring

The OSA found additional areas of concern; conflict of interest management, verification of service provider applicants, and lack of action on complaints against providers.

Six recommendations to improve SOMB provider oversight, transparency and accountability were included in the OSA audit report.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories