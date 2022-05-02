DENVER (KDVR) – An announcement coming out of the state Capitol on Monday revealed a prominent official’s plan to resign from his elected role at month’s end.

Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert penned a letter to Colorado’s Senate Secretary’s Office, informing them of his plan to leave his role as both a state senator and the leader of the chamber’s minority party. Holbert, of Douglas County, has represented both the 44th District of the Colorado House and the 30th District of the Colorado Senate.

“Effective midnight, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, I will resign as Senator for the 30th Senate District of Colorado,” Holbert wrote in his resignation. Additionally in the letter, he outlined his plan to relocate to Florida with his wife, where they plan to continue their private-sector careers while living closer to family.

According to Colorado’s Senate GOP, an election to select his replacement will be held during the Senate Minority Caucus meeting on the final day of the legislative session.

“I am grateful to the Senate Republican Caucus for electing me to serve as Leader for six of the eight years that I can serve in the Colorado Senate,” Holbert said. “It has been an honor and privilege to represent the people of Senate District 30 and to work with each of you.”

Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert’s resignation letter

May 2, 2022

Ms. Cindi Markwell

Secretary of the Senate

200 E. Colfax Ave., Room 346

Denver, CO 80203

Dear Secretary Markwell,

Effective midnight, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, I will resign as Senator for the 30th Senate District of Colorado. My wife and I are relocating to Florida to be closer to family and to continue our private-sector careers.

In advance of my resignation as Senator, I will step down as Senate Minority Leader effective midnight, Sunday, May 15, 2022. The Senate Minority Caucus will meet following adjournment sine die on final day of the session to elect the next Senate Minority Leader, and to fill any subsequent leadership vacancies as might result from that election. Such election(s) would then be effective Monday, May 16, 2022.

I pray for God’s blessing upon the people of Colorado, for every member of the Colorado General Assembly, the partisan staff of each caucus, House and Senate chamber staff, and the employees in the Office of Legislative Council, Office of Legislative Legal Services, Joint Budget Committee, and the Office of the State Auditor.

Thank you to the outstanding men and women of the Colorado State Patrol who keep people and property safe within the Capitol Complex. Thank you to the employees of the Department of Personnel and Administration who work so hard to maintain the Colorado State Capitol Building.

It has been an honor and privilege to represent the people of Senate District 30 and to work with each of you.



Nil sine numine,

Senator Chris Holbert

Douglas County