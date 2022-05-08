AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A search and recovery effort for a missing 29-year-old man shut down Cherry Creek Reservoir on Sunday.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the man fell off a tube that was being pulled behind a boat. He was not wearing a life jacket.

The incident marks the second drowning of the year in Colorado. Last year, 22 people drowned in the state. In 2020, a record 34 drownings were reported.

“The big key is that life jacket. That can give you that safety buffer for circumstances that you can’t plan for,” said Jason Clay with CPW.

Wearing a life jacket during water recreation is critical throughout the year, but spring weather can pose more hazardous conditions with strong winds and cold water.

“We had strong winds throughout Colorado yesterday. There are some things you just can’t plan for with the uncertainties and the conditions,” Clay said.

Know before you go

CPW recommends the following before heading out on the water:

Check your equipment

Wear the proper life vest

Attend a Boating Safely in Colorado course

Get a safety inspection on your vessel

Review navigation techniques

Learn what to do in the event of an accident

The first drowning of the year was in January when a 24-year-old man drowned at Chipeta Lake located south of Montrose.