DENVER (KDVR) — A new report is out detailing some of the safest cities in Colorado and the least safe.



The 2022 report from SafeWise.com analyzed 2020 FBI data on property crimes and violent crimes per capita. Experts say Colorado is one of nine states that has seen an increase in crime, particularly property crime.

According to the study, the top 10 safest cities include:

Among some of the least safe cities in Colorado:

55. Colorado Springs

56. Grand Junction

57. Lakewood

58. Wheatridge

59. Lone Tree

60. Canon City

61. Aurora

62. Alamosa

63. Denver

64. Pueblo

65. Sheridan

Click here for the full report, and to find where your city ranks.

https://www.safewise.com/blog/safest-cities-colorado/