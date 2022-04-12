DENVER (KDVR) — A new report is out detailing some of the safest cities in Colorado and the least safe.
The 2022 report from SafeWise.com analyzed 2020 FBI data on property crimes and violent crimes per capita. Experts say Colorado is one of nine states that has seen an increase in crime, particularly property crime.
According to the study, the top 10 safest cities include:
Among some of the least safe cities in Colorado:
55. Colorado Springs
56. Grand Junction
57. Lakewood
58. Wheatridge
59. Lone Tree
60. Canon City
61. Aurora
62. Alamosa
63. Denver
64. Pueblo
65. Sheridan
Click here for the full report, and to find where your city ranks.
