Colorado’s redistricting commissions to host meetings on new electoral maps

DENVER (KDVR) — Redistricting is underway in Colorado, and the state’s new independent commissions will hold public hearings on the preliminary maps for the state’s new state and federal voting districts.

Colorado passed Amendments Y and Z in 2018, which established two independent commissions to draw the electoral maps for state and federal lawmakers. Their work happens every decade, after the U.S. Census.

“In 2018, with the passage of Amendments Y and Z, Coloradans resoundingly said they wanted lines drawn in a different, independent way. This roadshow of public hearings is an important piece of this work and is an opportunity for Coloradans to have their voices heard,” Commissioner JulieMarie Shepherd Macklin said. “Residents are the experts of their own communities and, as these plans come together, we need public input and involvement to ensure that the maps best represent the Colorado of today.”

The new commissions have 12 members each and are equally divided between Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters.

The maps will be redrawn for Colorado’s 65 house and 25 senate districts, as well as its eight congressional seats — one of them completely new. Because of its booming population, Colorado gained an eighth congressional seat on the release this year of new U.S. Census data.

The commissions will work on their final redistricting plans after the census sends out redistricting data after Aug. 16. They will also schedule a second round of public hearings in each district once plans are finalized.

Here’s a schedule of the meetings, organized according to the current congressional districts. Start times and venues will be announced at a later date.

To learn more about how to make a public comment in-person at the hearings or while attending virtually, click here.

Congressional District 1

July 14: Denver

July 21: Sheridan

July 27: Denver

Congressional District 2

July 17: Fort Collins

July 31: Breckenridge

Aug. 11: Boulder

Congressional District 3

July 23: Steamboat Springs

July 24: Craig

July 30: Montrose, Grand Junction

July 31: Carbondale

Aug. 6: Alamosa

Aug. 7: Ignacio

Aug. 20: Pueblo

Congressional District 4

July 9: Lamar

July 10: Burlington, Sterling

Aug. 6: Trinidad

Aug. 10: Longmont

Aug. 14: Greeley

Congressional District 5

Aug. 20: Woodland Park

Aug. 21: Canon City, Buena Vista

Aug. 28: Colorado Springs

Congressional District 6

July 28: Aurora

Aug. 3: Centennial

Aug. 18: Highlands Ranch

Aug. 25: Brighton

Congressional District 7

July 13: Arvada

July 20: Lakewood

Aug. 4: Golden

Aug. 24: Commerce City