Colorado’s redistricting commissions to host meetings on new electoral maps

DENVER (KDVR) — Redistricting is underway in Colorado, and the state’s new independent commissions will hold public hearings on the preliminary maps for the state’s new state and federal voting districts.
Colorado passed Amendments Y and Z in 2018, which established two independent commissions to draw the electoral maps for state and federal lawmakers. Their work happens every decade, after the U.S. Census.
“In 2018, with the passage of Amendments Y and Z, Coloradans resoundingly said they wanted lines drawn in a different, independent way. This roadshow of public hearings is an important piece of this work and is an opportunity for Coloradans to have their voices heard,” Commissioner JulieMarie Shepherd Macklin said. “Residents are the experts of their own communities and, as these plans come together, we need public input and involvement to ensure that the maps best represent the Colorado of today.”
The new commissions have 12 members each and are equally divided between Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters.
The maps will be redrawn for Colorado’s 65 house and 25 senate districts, as well as its eight congressional seats — one of them completely new. Because of its booming population, Colorado gained an eighth congressional seat on the release this year of new U.S. Census data.
The commissions will work on their final redistricting plans after the census sends out redistricting data after Aug. 16. They will also schedule a second round of public hearings in each district once plans are finalized.
Here’s a schedule of the meetings, organized according to the current congressional districts. Start times and venues will be announced at a later date.
To learn more about how to make a public comment in-person at the hearings or while attending virtually, click here.
Congressional District 1
July 14: Denver
July 21: Sheridan
July 27: Denver
Congressional District 2
July 17: Fort Collins
July 31: Breckenridge
Aug. 11: Boulder
Congressional District 3
July 23: Steamboat Springs
July 24: Craig
July 30: Montrose, Grand Junction
July 31: Carbondale
Aug. 6: Alamosa
Aug. 7: Ignacio
Aug. 20: Pueblo
Congressional District 4
July 9: Lamar
July 10: Burlington, Sterling
Aug. 6: Trinidad
Aug. 10: Longmont
Aug. 14: Greeley
Congressional District 5
Aug. 20: Woodland Park
Aug. 21: Canon City, Buena Vista
Aug. 28: Colorado Springs
Congressional District 6
July 28: Aurora
Aug. 3: Centennial
Aug. 18: Highlands Ranch
Aug. 25: Brighton
Congressional District 7
July 13: Arvada
July 20: Lakewood
Aug. 4: Golden
Aug. 24: Commerce City