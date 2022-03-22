BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the tragedy at King Soopers that left 10 people dead and more injured.

In the time since, many moments of kindness, support and solidarity have been shared here on the Front Range and around the globe.

Throughout the day, several of Colorado’s elected leaders took time to share their reflections with FOX31:

Gov. Jared Polis

“It’s hard to believe it’s been one year since the lives of ten of our fellow Coloradans were tragically taken far too soon at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. With every day that goes by, with every anniversary, with each new beginning, we think of them with love. We remember that day but also the acts of kindness and compassion that quickly followed — from the embrace of strangers to families traveling from every corner leaving flowers, prayers, and handmade signs at the memorial. Let today serve as a reminder that moving forward doesn’t mean leaving those we’ve lost behind. We must never forget the Colorado spirit of strength and resilience demonstrated in our darkest hours, together we will help each other heal, take pride in our community, and cherish our time with our loved ones all the more.”

Congressman Joe Neguse

“On a Monday afternoon one year ago today, Coloradans who came to pick up groceries witnessed an unfathomable tragedy. As we mark one year since the terrible mass shooting that devastated our community, we stand together to remember the lives lost and honor those who are healing. Officer Talley. Teri. Kevin. Suzanne. Jody. Denny. Neven. Lynn. Rikki and Tralona. Each of them left a profound impact on our community, as fathers, daughters, spouses, friends, neighbors and coworkers. We will never forget their stories. Their memories will live on in our hearts.



“Today, our prayers are with all those mourning lost loved ones, lost friends and neighbors, and our thoughts are with the Boulder community as we continue to heal. Our community is a resilient one, and we will continue to come together at such a difficult time.”

Sen. Michael Bennet

(Submitted for the Congressional record)

“Mr. President, on March 22, 2021, we suffered another horrific mass shooting in our state at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. As we approach its one-year anniversary, we honor the ten Coloradans whose lives were cut tragically short in this senseless act of gun violence. They leave behind children, spouses, parents, friends, and a Boulder community that will always carry the grief of their loss.

“They will never forget the ten victims, and neither should America. So today we read their names into the Congressional record.

“Denny Stong was 20 years old and a graduate of Fairview High School. He was an introverted, smart kid who loved history and model airplanes. He had been covering shifts at the King Soopers and took enormous pride in his role as an essential worker during the pandemic. He once posted on Facebook: ‘I can’t stay home…I am a grocery store worker.’

“Neven Stanisic was 23 years old. His dad said he was, ‘a really good boy, a good kid…a hard-working boy.’ His parents are refugees from Bosnia who left in the 1990s to escape the war. The reverend at their local church said, ‘His family fled the war…They left everything to save their lives, and came here to have a new start.’

“Rikki Olds was 25 years old. She had been working as a manager at King Soopers for six years. Her family described her as a ‘firecracker’ who lit up a room with her infectious giggle. Her aunt Lori said, ‘She had a beautiful way of just being her…When you’re down, she just wanted to cheer you up, just by being around.’

“Tralona Bartkowiak was 49 years old. She co-owned a clothing and accessories store with her sister and was a frequent presence in the Boulder arts and music scene. She had a deep curiosity about the world that took her on travels from Nepal to Costa Rica. Her younger brother remembers her as ‘a beam of light.’

“Teri Leiker was 51 years old. She was a huge fan of the Buffaloes at CU and was a regular face at the Pearl Street Stampede. A friend called Teri ‘the most selfless, innocent, amazing person I have had the honor of meeting.’

“Suzanne Fountain was 59 years old. She worked for 15 years at Boulder Community Health. She loved gardening and was passionate about music and theater. A friend described her as ‘the cream of the crop and a good person, a good soul.’

“Kevin Mahoney was 61 years old. He had worked in the hotel business but retired early to spend more time traveling, skiing, and visiting his daughter, Erika. After learning of her father’s death, Erika wrote, ‘My dad represents all things Love. I’m so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer.’

“Lynn Murray was 62 years old, a mother of two, and a retired photo director for prominent national magazines. Her husband John said, ‘I just want her to be remembered as this amazing, amazing comet spending 62 years flying across the sky.’

“Jody Waters was 65 years old. She used to own a boutique clothing store named Applause on the Pearl Street Mall, where she remembered all her customers and their favorite brands. She was a mother of two and a grandmother who loved horses and hiking. A friend said when Jody walked into the room, ‘she was a breath of fresh air, a light.’

“Finally, we honor Officer Eric Talley. He was 51 years old, a man of deep faith, and a devoted father of seven. After losing a close friend to a DUI, he joined the police academy at age 40 to give back to the community. In 2013, he made headlines when he helped rescue 11 ducklings from a drainage ditch. Eric’s father said he ‘loved his kids and family more than anything.’ For their sake, he was hoping to stay off the front lines by learning to become a drone operator. But when the bullets rang out, he rushed into action, saving countless lives at the cost of his own. Colorado owes Officer Talley a debt we will never be able to repay. He and the nine other victims represent the best of our state.

“As we honor the victims’ lives, we stand with all who continue to grieve and the community as it continues to heal. We condemn the senseless gun violence, not only in Boulder last year, but in far too many American cities and towns every day. Until no American has to live in reasonable fear of being gunned down in a school, or a movie theater, or a grocery store, we have more work to do.

“Thank you, Mr. President.”

Attorney General Phil Weiser

“One year ago, a gunman entered the Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder and shot and killed 10 people, including Boulder police officer Eric Talley. Today, we remember those who lost their lives or survived this tragic act of gun violence, and we comfort the loved ones who have been through unspeakable pain and loss.

“While this awful mass shooting shook the Boulder community and our state, it didn’t rock our spirit. From helping victims and survivors, to showing love and solidarity at the memorial in front of King Soopers, to honoring the life of Officer Talley for his bravery and sacrifice, we came together to support our fellow Coloradans through their grief. I’m always in awe when I see how Coloradans show up for each other and bring light to our state even on its darkest days.

“Finally, this incident didn’t break our resolve to address gun violence. We must continue our work to keep guns out of the hands of people who are a danger to others or to themselves, and we need to rededicate ourselves to addressing the continuing threat of gun violence. By doing so, we’ll curb this crisis and save lives.”