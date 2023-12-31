DENVER (KDVR) — Workers across Colorado will be able to take advantage of the state’s paid family leave program starting Jan. 1, 2024.

In 2020, voters approved Proposition 118, which paved the way for the state-run Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) explained that the program will ensure that workers will have access to paid leave to take care of themselves or their families during life circumstances that take them away from work.

This includes things like maternity and paternity leave, medical leave, as well as caring for a loved one with a serious health condition.

People will be able to take up to twelve weeks of paid leave. People who suffer from complications of pregnancy or childbirth may also be eligible for an additional four weeks.

In the case of parental leave, it may be taken anytime within the first 12 months after a birth, adoption or foster care placement.

According to CDLE, the leave may be taken continuously, intermittently, or in the form of a reduced work schedule.

Additionally, the benefits will be up to 90% of the employee’s average weekly wage, with lower-wage earners receiving a higher percentage of their wage and higher-wage earners receiving a lower percentage. The benefit is capped at $1,100 per week.

People can calculate how much they might receive here.

The benefits will not be subject to state taxes, but the FAMLI Division of CDLE said it could not provide advice on federal taxation. Because of this, people who receive benefits will be issued a 1099-G tax form.

Employees and employers started paying into the program in January 2023. Businesses with nine or more employees were allowed to either split the premium 50/50 with employees or provide the entire amount as a benefit. The deductions were taken directly out of paystubs.