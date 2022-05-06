DENVER (KDVR) — Every year, the Colorado Association of School Executives recognizes an elementary school principal in the state who excels in innovation and education.

This year, the award was presented to Sheldon Reynolds with Denver’s Center for Talent Development at Greenlee Elementary School. Reynolds started his tenure at Greenlee in 2015 when it faced the possibility of shutting its doors. Denver Public Schools started providing the school with more resources, and by 2019, it received the highest School Performance Rating out of every school in the northwest region of DPS.

“He has such strong emotional intelligence,” said DPS Northwest Region Instructional Superintendent Jennifer Troy in a statement. “(He) takes on the right work at the right time, knowing what people can handle and what will have the greatest impact on the students in his school while retaining the experienced team in the school he leads. He talks about the importance of building a strong foundation and house that can weather any storm, and that is the school he has led his team to create at the Center for Talent Development.”

