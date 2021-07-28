Colorado’s new Cannabis Business Office seeks to add to the economy

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado will have an official Cannabis Business Office under the state’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

The new office came to be through Senate Bill 21-111, funded by the Marijuana Tax Cash Fund. The office will focus on economic development and community and job growth in Colorado’s cannabis industry.

“The Cannabis Business Office shows our administration’s focus on growing this thriving industry that supports jobs and our economy. This office will offer tools like technical help and improve access to money for businesses. Where the federal government has fallen behind, Colorado will lead. Colorado is, and always has been, the best place to live, work, grow and sell cannabis.” Governor Jared Polis

The Cannabis Business Office will carry out the following:

Provide loans to social equity licensees for seed capital and business expenses.

Offer grants to social equity licensees to support job creation and organizations that support marijuana businesses.

Support cannabis business owners in technical assistance, prioritizing social equity licensees who have been awarded a loan or grant within the program.

Coloradans interested in the program and funding opportunities can visit Colorado’s Cannabis Business Office website.