Colorado’s mountains see coating of snow Tuesday afternoon

DENVER (KDVR) — Precipitation has increased in Colorado’s mountains Tuesday bringing accumulating snowfall to the high peaks.

This precipitation steams from Colorado’s next storm system that is moving in Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This system will bring precipitation chances for the next few days along with a big cool-down across the state.

The photo below shows a snapshot of what it looked like up at 14,000 feet on Pikes Peak around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. A few inches of snow has covered the ground with temperatures in the 20s and windchills in the teens.

Other parts of Colorado’s mountains are expected to see snow over the next few days. Up to 6 inches of accumulation is possible above 10,000 feet through Thursday night.