DENVER (KDVR) — After setting a record for the number of applications in 2022, Colorado’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program is receiving a record number of applications once again this year.

Since Nov. 1, more than 65,500 Coloradans have applied for LEAP — a 10% increase over this time last season. Applications are accepted through April 30, 2024.

The statewide, federally funded program helps eligible individuals and families pay a portion of their winter home heating costs. The program provides a one-time payment directly to the utility company on behalf of the eligible household.

This winter, eligible families can expect to receive between $200-$1,000, depending on the type of heating fuel, income and other factors.

“Many Coloradans continue to experience a tremendous need for energy assistance,” Theresa Kullen, LEAP manager, said in a release. “No one should have to live in a cold home or choose between heating their home and paying for essentials like food and rent. If you think you may be eligible for LEAP, we encourage you to take a few minutes to apply.”

Coloradans who qualify for LEAP may have an income up to 60% of the state median income, which is a household income of less than $71,112 a year for a family of four. LEAP recipients must pay home heating costs directly to a utility company or landlord as part of their rent and at least one U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident of the U.S. living in the household.

LEAP offers several ideas to help mitigate cold weather effects on heating bills. These ideas range from sealing gaps around doors and windows, keeping hot air in and cold air out; to inspecting your furnace, or hiring a professional to inspect your furnace, and changing the filter every three months when in use to keep it running at peak performance.

Some LEAP recipients may be eligible for furnace repair or replacement in heat-related emergencies, as well as weatherization services, pending the results of a home energy audit.

To access the LEAP application online, visit the state department’s website. Online applications are processed through the Colorado PEAK system.

Interested people can also call the HEAT HELP line at 1-866-432-8435 to receive an application via mail or email, or visit a local county department of human services office to pick up or drop off an application.