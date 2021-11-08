Colorado’s low-cost health insurance enrollment open now

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s that time of year again when Coloradans in need of affordable health care can enroll in the state’s Connect for Health Colorado, a public nonprofit program.

Connect for Health Colorado is a state program that offers a market place for low-cost health coverage plans, and offers financial assistance to eligible Coloradans. Among those eligible are individuals, families and small business owners.

Those applying must be lawfully in the United States, a Colorado resident and not incarcerated.

Coloradans who sign up with the state program can compare prices and plans from multiple insurance companies. The program also allows residents to apply for tax credits.

Applicants answer a variety of personal questions, including current health status, family information, and citizenship status. It takes around 10 business days for the chosen insurance company to process an application.

Open enrollment for Connect for Health Colorado 2022 coverage is active now through Dec. 15