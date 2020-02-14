Colorado’s last remaining Kmart set to close in April

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s official: Colorado’s last remaining Kmart will close this spring.

Rumors have been flying around northern Colorado all week about the possible closure. On Thursday, ‘going out of business’ and ‘closing’ signs were draped around the big box department store.

"Oh my gosh it’s so close! I live in the southwest side of Loveland and I just love it!” said Kathy Pacocha, a 25-year shopper of the Loveland location. “It just breaks my heart that it’s closing”.

The Loveland location will join dozens of other Kmart stores across the nation which have closed in recent years.

At the height of its popularity in 1994, Kmart operated 2,486 stores across America; soon it will only have 57.

"It’s about the only store out on the western side of town here,” said Cliff Knobloch, who has shopped at the Loveland location since the 1990s.

Inside the Loveland location, inventory is starting to get thin.

"The sales aren’t as nice as they were in Fort Collins when the Fort Collins Kmart closed. But they’ll get there!” said Pacocha.

According to employees inside the store, the Loveland location will officially close sometime in April.

