DENVER (KDVR) — Have you been to Colorado’s largest Zamboni-groomed outdoor ice rink? It’s only about 30 minutes from Denver.

The lake sits at roughly 10 acres with more than 10 pond hockey rinks and a public skating rink. During the winter, there are activities like ice skating classes, broomball games, pond hockey and hockey clinics.

It’s certainly not the largest lake in Colorado, but you don’t usually see a Zamboni gliding across frozen lakes.

Pond Hockey Championships at Evergreen Lake, Colo

Evergreen Lake

Evergreen Lake

Hole in the ice at Evergreen Lake

The lake is known as Evergreen Lake, and it’s groomed by a Zamboni every day when conditions are just right.

Balazs Garami, the lake house supervisor at Evergreen Park, said it’s the largest Zamboni-groomed outdoor ice rink in Colorado and one of the biggest in the U.S.

The lake opened on New Year’s Eve, but you might not see the Zamboni just yet. The lake is open, but the ice depth isn’t thick enough to hold a Zamboni.

Usually, the lake needs a minimum depth of 16 inches. As of Jan. 3, there are only around 12 inches of ice, according to Garami.

However, the Zamboni will be out and about soon.

Cold weather is coming in, and Garami is hopeful that it will be out by Sunday.