Colorado’s largest teacher’s union outlines education priorities

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Education Association represents 39,000 educators in Colorado, and is looking ahead to the next legislative session to address priorities for teachers and students across the state.

The CEA will hold a news conference Tuesday to present its “State of Education in Colorado” report and discuss 2022 legislative priorities.

“The last 21 months have been crushing for our educators and students and there seems to be no end in sight,” said Colorado Education Association president Amie Baca-Oehlert in a press release. “Our 39,000 members are ready to stand up and fight for the schools our students and educators deserve. Our voices will be the loudest at the Capitol come January as our students, educators and communities deserve nothing less.”

