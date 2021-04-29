Colorado’s homeland security chief risks misdemeanor to pierce Safe2Tell anonymity

DENVER (KDVR) — The director of Colorado’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management admitted on Wednesday to violating law to protect lives.

Director Kevin R. Klein’s candid statements came during testimony before the Colorado House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday afternoon. His testimony comes as lawmakers consider Senate Bill 81 that would reform Safe2Tell Colorado.

Safe2Tell Colorado was created following the Columbine High School tragedy as an outlet for people to anonymously report threats or evidence of violence—specifically chatter concerning potential school shootings.

In recent years, state law enforcement agencies have expressed concern over false reports to the system and the inability to identify anonymous callers when there is an imminent threat. Law enforcement representatives told lawmakers that a caller’s identification can be crucial to averting potential attacks. However, critics are concerned that a breach of trust to the promise anonymity will dissuade people from reporting anything at all.

Klein spoke about an incident where he decided to risk a criminal charge. Klein said he made the call to identify a phone number after someone threatened to shoot someone with great specificity.

“I was willing to take the risk of being charged with a misdemeanor in order to break that so we could get law enforcement to the home,” Klein told the committee of lawmakers. “The kid ended up being hospitalized for a mental health issue that evening … We can’t take the risk of somebody killing somebody because we’re afraid to commit a misdemeanor.”

Klein and his colleagues are now seeking the legal authority to continue operating in this fashion.

“We’ve been operating like this for so many years that it’s just how we’ve done business,” Klein said.

