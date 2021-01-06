Colorado’s grocery industry experiencing large job growth

DENVER (KDVR) — When it comes to finding a job in the New Year, employers tell us there are plenty of open positions out there; Especially in the Denver-metro area.

The CEO of Snagajob.com tells the Problem Solvers the ratio of jobs available to job seekers nationally is similar to what we saw pre-pandemic.

Here in Colorado, that figure is even better than what we’re seeing in most states.

According to Snagajob.com, in Denver specifically, there are now almost 30% more jobs available than there were before COVID its way into the Mile High City.

On top of that, there are only 5% more active job seekers at the moment, which is good news for anyone looking for work.

The growth we’re currently seeing locally in early 2021 has predominately been in warehousing, logistics, on-demand delivery services and in the grocery industry.

“Grocery right now in Colorado is actually the single largest area of growth,” said Mathieu Stevenson, CEO of Snagajob.com. “We’re also seeing in general, grocery stores have been increasing their hiring in anticipation of potential lockdown measures”.

According to Stevenson, as the threat of possible lockdown measures across the nation (based off what we’re seeing in the United Kingdom right now) pop up, grocery stores will continue to benefit and look for more help.