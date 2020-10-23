Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park is a top stargazing site

GREAT SAND DUNES NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Under the Lucky Stars, a star map company, released a new guide ranking the Great Sand Dunes National Park as the eighth best place to look at the night sky.

“Nature is soothing, and gazing at the night sky with friends and family is the perfect way to spend a relaxing break with all the hustle and bustle of the real world that’s currently taking over,” said Zoltan Toth-Czifra from Under Lucky Stars.

“We took into consideration the darkest skies for people to stargaze from, whilst factoring the park’s accessibility and busyness, to ensure the ultimate stargazing experience.”

Colorado, Utah and New Mexico all have great skygazing National Parks. Here’s where they rank: #10 Canyonlands, #13 Capital Reef, #16 Black Canyon of the Gunnison, #22 Mesa Verde, #30 Bryce Canyon, #35 White Sands, #42 Arches, #45 Zion, #57 Carlsbad Caverns and #60 Rocky Mountain.

Top 10 stargazing spots according to Under the Lucky Stars