DENVER (KDVR) — A recent report from Forbes Advisor suggests that most dog owners don’t favor one breed over others. But for those who do, one breed came out on top.

Forbes Advisor used the top 25 most popular dog breeds nationwide and surveyed 10,000 dog owners across the country to find out which breeds rank supreme.

In the study, 13% of respondents said that no breed in particular was their favorite. For those who had a favorite breed, 52% said it was because they currently owned that breed or had owned that breed in the past.

In Colorado, along with 16 other states, German shepherds ranked as the No. 1 favored dog breed.

However, German shepherds were not the overall favorite in America. With 7.1% of the favored vote, German shepherds were just behind Australian shepherds, which took 7.2% of the favored vote.

These were America’s overall favorite dog breeds, according to the survey.

Australian shepherd (7.2%) German shepherd (7.1%) Bulldog (6.5%) Labrador Retriever (6.0%) Bernese Mountain Dog (5.6%) Beagle (5.2%) Golden Retriever (5.1%) Boston Terrier (4.7%) Boxer (4.5%) Shih Tzu (3.1%) Dachshund (3.1%) Siberian Husky (3.0%)

Meanwhile, believe it or not, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi was among America’s least favorite dog breeds.

These were America’s less favored among the top 25 most popular dog breeds, according to the survey.

Havanese (0.4%) Pembroke Welsh Corgi (0.8%) German Shorthaired Pointer (0.8%) Miniature Schnauzer (1.0%) Great Dane (1.3%) Cavalier King Charles Spaniel (1.5%) Doberman Pinscher (1.7%) Pomeranian (2.0%) French Bulldog (2.2%) Poodle (2.3%) Cane Corso (2.4%) Rottweiler (2.5%) Yorkshire Terrier (3.0%)

Nearby states like Wyoming, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas stood with Colorado in favoring German shepherds. Meanwhile, Arizona favored Australian shepherds, Nebraska favored labrador retrievers, and Utah favored bulldogs.