DENVER (KDVR) – It would appear that the effort put forth by state officials to get more residents on electric bikes is working after Colorado was named the top state for financing programs that aim to increase e-bike ridership.

Gov. Jared Polis honored the statewide effort on Wednesday when he designated Sept. 21 as “Colorado E-Bike Day.”

“I signed legislation earlier this summer to create the largest e-bike incentive program in the country, which will be launching in 2023, helping to save Coloradans money on e-bikes,” Polis said in a tweet on Wednesday.

All qualified Denver residents have been offered the chance to save $1,700 on the personal purchase of an e-bike or e-cargo bike from participating bike shops through the rebate program that is opened to the public on a monthly basis.

To qualify for the rebate, you must:

Purchase a new e-bike from a participating bike shop

Show proof of Denver residency

Be a qualifying Denver resident aged 16 or older

The purchase of the bike has to have happened on or after the day of the program’s launch

View the full breakdown of eligibility requirements can be found here

Every month, a limited number of rebates are up for grabs. So, if you are interested in taking advantage of this opportunity, you are encouraged to sign up for the newsletter to stay on top of the latest updates.

September’s e-bike rebate program is now closed, but the next round of rebates will be available on Monday, Oct. 3 at 8 a.m. You can apply here once the October program is opened.

Participating local bike shops

The effort to designate the day in honor of E-bike awareness was helped along by the state-funded advocacy group, Colorado Public Interest Research Group, and the cycling-focused nonprofit, Bicycle Colorado.