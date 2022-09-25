DENVER (KDVR) – It would appear that the effort put forth by state officials to get more residents on electric bikes is working after Colorado was named the top state for financing programs that aim to increase e-bike ridership.
Gov. Jared Polis honored the statewide effort on Wednesday when he designated Sept. 21 as “Colorado E-Bike Day.”
“I signed legislation earlier this summer to create the largest e-bike incentive program in the country, which will be launching in 2023, helping to save Coloradans money on e-bikes,” Polis said in a tweet on Wednesday.
All qualified Denver residents have been offered the chance to save $1,700 on the personal purchase of an e-bike or e-cargo bike from participating bike shops through the rebate program that is opened to the public on a monthly basis.
To qualify for the rebate, you must:
- Purchase a new e-bike from a participating bike shop
- Show proof of Denver residency
- Be a qualifying Denver resident aged 16 or older
- The purchase of the bike has to have happened on or after the day of the program’s launch
- View the full breakdown of eligibility requirements can be found here
Every month, a limited number of rebates are up for grabs. So, if you are interested in taking advantage of this opportunity, you are encouraged to sign up for the newsletter to stay on top of the latest updates.
September’s e-bike rebate program is now closed, but the next round of rebates will be available on Monday, Oct. 3 at 8 a.m. You can apply here once the October program is opened.
Participating local bike shops
- The Bicycle Broker
- 6190 West 38th Ave., Wheat Ridge
- Bike Source
- 2628 Walnut St., Denver
- Boost Ebikes
- 2344 South Broadway, Denver
- Campus Cycles
- 2102 South Washington St., Denver
- Crowley Cycles
- 2134 Curtis St., Unit 302, Denver
- Eazy E Bikez
- 9373 W Colfax Ave., Lakewood
- eBikes USA
- 201 University Blvd. Suite 123, Denver
- eForce Bikes
- 3871 Tennyson St., Denver
- Epic Cycles Denver,
- 5665 North Beeler St., Suite 100, Denver
- Elevation Cycles,
- 821 Ash St., Denver, CO 80220;
- 1500 Wynkoop St., Suite 102, Denver
- Fatte-bikes
- 2596 W Barberry Pl., Denver
- Framework Cycles
- 3655 Navajo St., Denver
- Good Turn Cycles
- 1401 Zuni St. Unit 101, Denver
- 7301 S Santa Fe Dr. #342, Littleton
- Hardt Family Cyclery
- 10255 E 25th Ave. Unit A1, Aurora
- The HUB Bicycles Denver
- 3605 West Colfax Ave., Denver
- Pedego Denver
- 575 Lincoln St. Unit C, Denver
- Pedego South Denver
- 6888 South University Blvd., Centennial
- Rad Power Bikes
- 4180 Wynkoop St., Denver
- REI
- 1416 Platte St., Denver
- Rhythm Cycles
- 6409 West 44th Ave., Wheat Ridge
- SloHi Bikes,
- 3217 E Colfax Ave., Denver
- 4434 W 29th Ave., Denver
- Wheat Ridge Cyclery,
- 7085 West 38th Ave., Wheat Ridge
- 12402 C1B West Ken Caryl Avenue, Littleton
- Z Cycle Shop
- 1025 East 9th Ave., Denver, CO 80218
The effort to designate the day in honor of E-bike awareness was helped along by the state-funded advocacy group, Colorado Public Interest Research Group, and the cycling-focused nonprofit, Bicycle Colorado.