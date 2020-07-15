Colorado’s domestic violence programs get additional funding for services during COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) – Community-based domestic violence programs have received additional funding from the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) to provide essential services to survivors.

The $568,399 from the federal CARES Act and $317,377 from the state budget will go to pandemic specific needs and supplement 38 domestic violence programs.

“Throughout the coronavirus response, domestic violence programs have continued to provide services such as crisis intervention, advocacy, financial assistance and emergency shelter,” said Michelle Barnes, the CDHS executive director. “These programs are taking extra precautions so staff and survivors can remain safe and healthy. ”

Funding will be used to:

Purchase cleaning and safety supplies to enable safer in-person services, like counseling

Improve technology to move services online and ensure confidentiality

Help clients pay for essentials like food, rent and utility assistance, as well as emergency housing services

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached online, as well as by phone (800-799-7233) or text (“loveis” to 22522).

During an emergency situation, call 911.