DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado County Clerks Association is expressing concern about a ballot initiative proposal currently in process that would change how Colorado elections are run.

The proposal would add rank choice voting for certain candidates, require tight deadlines to be met for counting votes and change how candidates can win a spot on the ballot, according to the association. The proposal comes from the wealthy former CEO of DaVita, Ken Thiry.

Thiry has filed three versions of his initiative, with goals to:

Initiative 98: Move Colorado to an open primary system for the races of the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, secretary of state, treasurer, attorney general, legislature, state Board of Education, and University of Colorado regent. Move the top four candidates from each open primary to a general election with ranked-choice voting. Require candidates to collect petition signatures to make the ballot (instead of a caucus and assembly by party, allowing for unaffiliated voters to sign petitions). Conduct special elections for vacant legislative seats (instead of being appointed by a vacancy committee).

Initiative 99: All of what was listed in Initiative 98, but adding Colorado’s presidential contest to the ranked-choice voting election.

Initiative 100: Create an open primary system the same as Initiative 98, with ranked-choice voting for the general election Does not change how candidates would make the ballot from the current caucus system. Does not nix vacancy committee appointments for vacant legislative seats.



Carly Koppes, Weld County Clerk and Recorder and a past president of the Colorado County Clerks Association, noted in a statement that county clerks typically stay neutral on issues and candidates that may be on the ballot.

“As the professionals tasked with running elections in all 64 counties, we are trusted because we apply election rules fairly and fully and produce safe and accurate results,” said Koppes in a release. “But we could not stay quiet while a potential ballot initiative advances that could upend our existing election system. Colorado has worked hard to put together an election system that serves as a national model for how to hold safe and secure elections while also making sure that every voter who wants to vote can do so. We can’t stand by while someone recklessly attempts to upend that system.”

The County Clerks Association noted in its release that early initiative review hearings revealed a requirement that vote counting be completed by 11:59 p.m. on Election Day. Colorado currently provides eight days for voters to cure issues with their ballot following an election.

The association members also are concerned about the rank choice voting requirement, which would be only for elected officials serving at the state government level.

“This opens the possibility that voters could face a ballot that includes some candidates which will be voted on in a new way and some candidates that will stand for election in the more traditional majority rule fashion,” the association stated in its release.

Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell called this “a recipe for disenfranchising voters who could find a complicated morass of voting styles and simply opt not to vote at all.”

“We are heading into our third tough year of election deniers and attacks on our democracy and, in some counties, our staff and our offices,” Mitchell said in the release. “At a time when we must again shore up trust in our system, why would we want to implement a complicated change to nearly every aspect of how we run elections today and change our Constitution? Particularly, when the change is not in response to an actual problem.”

Mitchell noted that Colorado clerks, those charged by voters with running elections, were not involved in writing the initiatives.