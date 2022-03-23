GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — HB22-1279 has passed the Colorado Senate with a vote of 20-15. The controversial Reproductive Health Equity Act will now head to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk to be signed into law.

The bill aims to protect residents’ abortion rights in the event that the United States Supreme Court overturns the 1973 case of Roe v. Wade, which secured abortion rights for American citizens.

The bill states that individuals have a fundamental right to use or refuse contraception and that every pregnant person has the right to continue their pregnancy and give birth or have an abortion. The bill also states that “a fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have independent or derivative rights” under Colorado state law.

“This is a dark day for the Colorado Democrat Party and any individual who respects the sanctity of life. If Jared Polis decides to sign this extreme abortion bill, he will put Colorado’s abortion laws on par with China and North Korea. The Democrats have chosen to spend weeks of this session pushing a barbaric abortion bill, instead of fighting for issues that would help Colorado families. Republicans know every child deserves to be protected in love and in law. We will never stop standing up for life,” said Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown.

Senators voted along party lines with all 20 Democrats voting in favor and the 15 Republicans voting against, including Senators Don Coram (District 6) and Ray Scott (District 7). The bill is sponsored by Representatives Meg Froelich (D-Arapahoe) and Daneya Esgar (D-Pueblo), as well as Senator Julie Gonzales (D).