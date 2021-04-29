Colorado’s Aerospace industry continues to see growth

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s booming aerospace industry is continuing to see wild growth during the pandemic.

Our state already boats the nation’s second-largest aerospace economy and leaders in the industry say it’s inching closer to becoming number one.

When you break down the impact Colorado has on the industry, nine of the nation’s top aerospace contractors have some sort of significant connection to our state.

“A lot of great things go on here that you might not be aware of that affect the entire globe,” said Rick Ambrose, Lockheed Martin Space Executive Vice President.

Ambrose talked about the state’s impact during a virtual seminar hosted by the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business.

“If you look across Colorado and the industry, there’s probably about 500 companies, about 200,000 employees through the state of Colorado all pretty highly skilled in various disciplines and domains,” Ambrose said.

Lockheed Martin employees about 11,000 workers in Colorado alone.