DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is getting its first Buc-ee’s and the gas station chain is holding a hiring event.

If you haven’t heard of Buc-ee’s before, you are in for a treat. The chain of mega country stores and gas stations hails from Texas. These aren’t your ordinary gas stations: Buc-ee’s is known for its large locations and offerings of snacks, baked goods, souvenirs and travel items.

Buc-ee’s has become a must-visit gas station thanks to one of its top commodities, the cleanest bathrooms in America.

The Washington Post described the bathrooms as being “famously clean and well-maintained to appeal to the chain’s core audience — families on road trips.”

Aside from the amenities, the gas station chain is also recognizable by its mascot, Bucky the Beaver.

Now, Colorado is getting its very own Buc-ee’s, which will open in Johnstown in 2024, although an exact date has not been announced.

SkyFOX flew over the location on Wednesday where the massive store is still under construction.

How to work at Buc-ee’s

The company is holding a mass hiring event from Jan. 23-27, 2024 at the Embassy Suites located at 4705 Clydesdale Pkwy. in Loveland.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Buc-ee’s team is looking for full-time employees with pay ranging from $18-23 an hour. Employees will also have access to medical benefits, 401K and three weeks of paid time off.

The company is hiring for grocery stockers, janitorial team, gift/merchandise associates, cashiers, managers, and many other positions.

If you have dreams of working for the beaver, be sure to apply online to attend. The hiring event is by invitation only.