Coloradoans with cult ties charged with abuse of a corpse and child abuse

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Seven people with ties to the Love Has Won cult in Saguache County are facing serious charges following the discovery of a body at a home in Moffat.

A spokesperson for the Saguache County Sheriff said they received a report of a deceased female in a residence and a concern of child abuse.

The body had been in the residence for about two days but was somewhere else prior. The spokesperson said the remains were covered by a blanket and Christmas lights.

Two children at the scene were released to social services and have since been reunited with family members.

All seven suspects are in custody at Rio Grande County Jail. This is a developing story, more information will be added as more details emerge.