AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado community is coming together to support those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

On Sunday, several organizations teamed up to host a Colorado4Maui benefit at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds. Ellen Akiona, one of the organizers, has close ties to the island.

“I spent many years as a little girl in Maui, so it has a special place in my heart,” Akiona said. “My immediate family are victims of the devastating wildfires, so it hit home hard.”

The event featured local Polynesian dance groups and musicians as well as food trucks and craft vendors.

“You get emotional knowing that everyone shares the same spirit in all of this,” Akiona said. “We all have friends and family in Maui that have been affected and so we wanted to come together and do something.”

Colorado4Maui was organized by Mānava O Polynesia, Hālau Kalama, Ku’ulei Kreations, Keaka O Kalani and No Ke Aloha.

Akiona said all the proceeds from Sunday’s event will go to ‘Āina Momona, Maui Strong Fund, Maui Fire Rescue and Maui Mutual Aid. She said their goal is to raise $25,000.

“It’s easy to forget things and move on,” Akiona said. “Everyone gets busy with their lives, but I think of my family in Maui, they’re struggling. Many of our friends and family in Maui are struggling, so we can’t forget that we still need to help.”

For additional information and how to donate visit Colorado4Maui.