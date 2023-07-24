ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Salvation Army Intermountain Division gave local young adults an adaptive camp experience to remember.

FOX31 got an inside look at the High Peak Camp in Estes Park.

Each year, the Salvation Army puts on the free teen camp. Last year, they added an adaptive camp where all of the campers are integrated together.

“We like to bring everyone together because we think it’s important that everyone has a seat at the table, and that they’re about to experience this place together with a sense of inclusivity,” High Peak Camp Director David Schwarm said.

Physical activities include sports, a high ropes course, zipline, arts and crafts, tie-dye and mini-golf.