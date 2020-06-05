Colorado, Wyoming disaster responders to help people affected by Tropical Storm Cristobal

DENVER (KDVR) — The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming said on Friday that they are sending disaster responders to prepare people who will be affected by the Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to hit this weekend.

Volunteers will also deploy virtually to provide support.

The following are the names of the volunteers who will be deployed:

Amy Acres is a volunteer from the Mile High chapter and will deploy virtually to Houston as a member of the health services team She will also provide mental health support people need following a disaster.

A typical deployment for a Red Cross disaster responder is anywhere from 14 to 21 days.

Responders will focus on the specific needs of those affected by the disaster.