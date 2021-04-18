Colorado World War II veteran trying to gain Silver Star

World War II veteran Armand, 99, poses at his Lakewood, Colo., retirement community, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. At 99, Sedgeley, a World War II veteran from Colorado is trying to gain the Silver Star medal he believes he was supposed to be awarded after a bombing raid over Italy. (David Bitton/The Gazette via AP)

(AP) — At 99, a World War II veteran from Colorado is trying to gain the Silver Star medal he believes he was supposed to be awarded after a bombing raid over Italy.

Armand Sedgeley, who grew up in Maine, was a bombardier on one of several B-17s that attacked a railroad yard in 1944.

His plane was badly damaged and was forced to land in the Mediterranean Sea after escaping. Some of his crewmates were awarded the Silver Star, the military’s third highest medal for valor in combat.

Sedgeley says his squadron had approved one for him too, but the paperwork got held up somewhere in the system.