Colorado women place 1st and 2nd in 60th Mount Washington Road Race

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (AP/KDVR) — A Colorado woman raced to the top of the tallest mountain in the Northeast to win the 60th Mount Washington Road Race. Another Colorado woman was just behind her.
Kim Dobson, of Eagle, took first place Saturday with a time of 1 hour, 11 minutes, 16 seconds. Ashley Brasovan, of Golden, took second and Samantha Diaz, of Jackson, Wyoming, took third.
The race takes participants up the 7.6-mile (12.2 kilometers) Mount Washington auto road in route to the 6,288-foot summit. The men’s division of the road race will be held Sunday.