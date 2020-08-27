Colorado woman watches as Hurricane Laura heads toward hometown in Texas

DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado woman is experiencing Hurricane Laura from a different perspective, after living in the impacted area for most of her life.

Alex Owen moved to Colorado from Port Arthur, Texas, a town directly in the path of the storm.

“It’s definitely different being away and just having to watch from the sidelines. I don’t know if it’s harder but it’s different for sure,” said Owen.

Owen’s family and friends evacuated the area and are now spread out across Texas as the storm makes landfall. She has firsthand experience with storms of this magnitude after her home flooded during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Owen says after the storm hits, the focus shifts to the extensive cleanup and recovery process.

“It’s 90 degrees and very humid, so you want to get back into your house as soon as you can to start gutting it and start ripping out carpet before the mold sets in. That usually happens within a day or two of not having power,” said Owen.

Owen says she doesn’t know what kind of impact Hurricane Laura will leave on her hometown.

“There’s always that sense of unknown. You just kind of have plans in the back of your mind for once the dust settles, what are we going to do now?” said Owen.

Owen describes the people in that region as strong and resilient. But she says they will need plenty of help from outside sources.

“Whether it’s sending supplies or volunteer groups, I just would encourage people to help any way they can,” said Owen.