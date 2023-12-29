DENVER (KDVR) — A 51-year-old woman from Golden is suing United Airlines after she claims staff did not help her when she was being sexually assaulted on a flight.

In the lawsuit obtained by FOX31, the woman, identified as “Jane Doe” to protect her identity, boarded a United flight on Oct. 2, 2022, from Orlando to Denver.

The woman sat in a window seat in first class in seat 1A, and the male suspect sat next to her in the aisle in seat 1B.

According to the lawsuit, both the woman and the suspect had one alcoholic drink before the flight took off. The woman said she had a pleasant conversation with the man for the first 30 minutes of the flight.

Suspect served several alcoholic drinks by flight attendant

However, the lawsuit said that the suspect requested several alcoholic drinks once in flight. At one point, the lawsuit alleges that the United flight attendant who was serving the suspect grew frustrated with his many requests.

In order to stop having to bring the man drinks so frequently, the lawsuit said the flight attendant gave the suspect multiple servings of alcoholic drinks in what she called “doubles” in larger glasses.

The victim claims the flight attendant served the man at least three standard drinks and three doubles for a total of at least nine servings of alcohol.

Suspect becomes inappropriate with victim

According to the lawsuit, the first inappropriate contact allegedly happened when the victim got up to use the restroom. When she did, the suspect allegedly put his hand on her back and continued with non-consensual touching.

The woman said she became afraid to get up again out of fear of getting groped.

An hour into the flight, the woman said the highly intoxicated suspect put his hand on her leg. She removed his hand, but he again placed it back on her leg without permission.

The woman picked up the man’s hand once more and placed it at his side.

The suspect responded, “I know no means no.” However, he allegedly continued to touch the woman.

The woman said the suspect’s touching escalated throughout the flight. At one point, the lawsuit claims the man attempted to kiss the woman.

According to the lawsuit, “Despite having served the Assailant at least nine servings of alcohol, during the flight the United flight attendants made no effort to check on Ms. Doe or determine whether the Assailant’s state of intoxication was creating problems or difficulties for Ms. Doe.”

Victim contacts United

After returning to Colorado, the woman contacted United. According to the lawsuit, the call operator refunded the woman’s ticket price and confirmed that it is not acceptable for a flight attendant to over-serve alcoholic drinks.

The woman sued United over claims that the airline is liable for the actions of its flight attendant, and that the airline has a duty to care for passengers while in flight.

The woman is seeking compensatory damages for the suffering caused by the incident.

United Airlines responded to the plaintiff’s complaints and said the company denies the allegations or has insufficient information to admit or deny an allegation.

FOX31 has reached out to United for a comment but has yet to hear back.