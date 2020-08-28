Colorado woman ready to help after Hurricane Laura slams hometown

DENVER (KDVR) — As people across the country watched Hurricane Laura make landfall Wednesday night, Sarahann Miller anxiously kept in touch with friends and family in the area hardest hit.

“On the phone, seeing what we can do to support them, getting them places to stay that will keep them safe from the winds,” said Miller.

Miller moved to Colorado last year from the Lake Charles area in Louisiana. She says most of her family and friends evacuated ahead of the storm but some chose to stay.

“They have not made it back yet — the ones who did evacuate — because the roads are impassable between power lines and trees and just not being able to get there in a safe manner,” said Miller.

She says right now, they’re relying on photos from first responders to get a look at the damage. Miller is thankful her family is physically unharmed, but understands how difficult the recovery process could be.

“Knowing the road that’s ahead and knowing that there are times when we see the pictures and the videos and instead of saying, ‘Oh my goodness, what can I do?’ we say, ‘Thank God that wasn’t me,'” said Miller.

Miller is encouraging Coloradans to help any way they can by donating supplies or by reaching out to any family or friends in the impacted area.